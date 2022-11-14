Robert J. Herman, 88, of Chestnut Street, Sunbury, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Promedica “ManorCare,” Sunbury.
Bob was born March 1, 1934, at home in Sunbury, a son of the late Benson Ray and Catherine M. (Metzger) Herman. On Dec. 14, 1957, he married the former Charlotte A. Woomer who survives.
He was a 1952 graduate of Sunbury High School where he played football. Mr. Herman served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was enlisted for four years active duty and four years in reserves.
Bob was employed with the Sunbury Textile Mill for 37 years, retiring in 1995 as the boiler room supervisor.
He was member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 1532 and was a volunteer fireman and life member of the Friendship Hose Company, Sunbury.
He was a talented woodworker. He enjoyed all sports and was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies and an avid follower of Shikellamy sports.
In addition to his wife of nearly 65 years, Bob is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Robert J. Jr. and Susan M. Herman of Sunbury; one daughter and son-in-law, Julie A. and Cloyd G. Campbell of Northumberland; five grandchildren, Angela Kearney and husband Kevin, Tara Russo and husband Michael, Matthew Campbell, Robert Herman III and wife Katie, Jessica Deibler and husband Jentre; seven great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Allison, Emma, Lucas, Ethan, Weston and Hudson; two brothers and one sister-in-law, John Herman of Sunbury, Terry and Connie Herman of Port Trevorton; one sister, June Sarfine of Sunbury, and his many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, William and James Herman.
A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jonathan Albright officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.
Contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to the East End Hose Company, 215 Catawissa Ave., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Mr. Herman’s family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Promedica “Manor Care,” for the kindness given to Bob during his stay.