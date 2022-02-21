Robert J. Lazarus, 86, formerly of Montandon, passed away Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Nursing Care in Lewisburg.
Born in Milton on April 23, 1935, he was the son of the late Stanley and Sarah (Morrison) Lazarus. He was married on June 22, 1957 to the former Shirley Rishel who survives.
Bob was a 1953 graduate of Milton High School where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. He worked for PennDOT. Bob was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Potts Grove where he had served on the church council and sung in the choir. He was a Mason and a former member of the Lions Club, both in Milton. He played and umpired softball in Milton. He enjoyed woodworking, mowing grass, and spending time with his family. He especially loved to attend his grandchildren’s sporting events.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley of Lewisburg; a daughter, Julie Fohringer and husband Michael of Mifflinburg; a son, Mark Lazarus and his significant other, William Nichols of Milton; two grandchildren, Connor and Madison Fohringer; and a brother, Kenneth Lazarus of Sunbury.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 70 S. Mill Road, Potts Grove, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Lisa Raylene Barnes officiating.
Burial will follow in Follmer Church Cemetery. The family requests that due to the current pandemic all attendees wear masks.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com