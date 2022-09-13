Robert J. Reedy Jr., 75, of rural Lewisburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at his home.
Born in Danville on Aug. 21, 1947, he was a son of the late Robert J. and Dolores (Keller) Reedy. He was married to the former Kathryn Whitmyer and together they celebrated 49 years of marriage.
Bob was a graduate of Danville High School and had worked for Con Agra retiring in 2013.
He was a member of the West Branch Wrestling Hall of Fame, was part of the Mifflinburg Wrestling Club for 36 years, helped bring girl’s ASA Softball to the area, was a past president of Mifflinburg Midget Football, member of the Milton Moose, earned the President’s Award coaching girls’ softball, and especially loved to attend all of his grandchildren’s sporting events.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Tonia Guffey and her husband Bradley of Mifflinburg, Robert J. Reedy III and his wife Megan of Elizabethtown, and Kimberly Reedy and her fiancé David Smith of Milton; seven grandchildren, Shawn R. Guffey, Teanna M. Guffey, Robert M. Foltz, Tyler O. Foltz, Peyton M. Reedy, Gabriel J. Reedy and Dustin B. Smith; two great-grandchildren, Brody D. Guffey and Lakota J. Guffey; three brothers, Ralph Reedy of Danville, Thomas Reedy of Danville, and George Reedy of Wamsutter, Wyo.; and a sister, Ellen Remick of Danville.
Bob was preceded in death by a brother, Ernie Reedy.
Friends and relatives will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400. N. Front St., Milton. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Bob’s name may be made to the Mifflinburg Wrestling Club, PO Box 224, Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.