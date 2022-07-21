Robert J. “Bob” Sheatler, 87, of Milton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born May 27, 1935, in Turbotville, he was a son of the late John R. and Marjorie I. (Albeck) Sheatler. On Dec. 26, 1955, he married the former Patricia A. Stahl and together they celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Bob was a 1953 graduate of North Mont High School in Turbotville. He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1954-1957. He worked at TRW and Textron, both of Danville, and was a very dedicated and faithful employee for over 20 years at Brooks Funeral Home in Turbotville.
He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Turbotville. Bob was also a member of the Milton American Legion No. 0945, the Sunbury Shriner’s Club, the Zafar Grotto Club of South Williamsport, Elks Club Danville Lodge No. 754, and a 50-year member of both the Wilkes-Barre Irem Shrine and Williamsport Consistory. He was a life member of the Turbotville VFW No. 8206, a life member of the Watsontown Masonic Lodge No, 401, and a member of the Busmva Berlin — U.S. Military Veteran Association.
He loved to play baseball and was a Philadelphia Phillies fan.
In addition to his wife, Pat, he is survived by his three children, Lynne S. Anderson and her husband Mike, of Turbotville, Robert A. Sheatler, of Turbotville, and Catherine E. Mast and her companion James Ranck, of New Columbia; three grandchildren, Benjamin A. Leiby, Brandi N. Anderson, and Andrew J. (Stephanie) Leiby; three step-grandchildren, Patrick (Dawn) Anderson, Evelyn Horn and Dylan Lucas; one great-granddaughter, Jordan Anderson; two step-great-grandchildren, Colby and Kimberly Anderson; and two brothers, Dale R. (Nancy) Sheatler, of Claymont, Del., and Dennis C. Sheatler, of Turbotville.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Leroy and Sherman Sheatler; and sister-in-law, Clissie Sheatler.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise St., Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Erwin C. Roux and Pastor Shawn McNett officiating.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Turbotville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in Bob’s memory be made to his church.
