Robert J. Sterner, 83, of New Columbia, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Jan. 5, 1939, in Derry Township, Montour County, a son of the late Clarence E. and Mary A. (Reigle) Sterner. He married the former Margaret Kossar, who survives.
Robert was a 1956 graduate of Milton High School and served honorably in the United States Army. After high school, he worked for the Ford garage in Milton and later retired after 30 years from the former Chef Boyardee, now Con Agra.
Robert was a member of American Legion Post 71 and Loyal Order of Moose, both of Milton. He enjoyed hunting in his earlier years. Robert also liked traveling, dancing and playing mini golf and scrabble.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Robert Sterner, Wendy Doebler and Kathy Sterner; two stepchildren, Michael and Maria Kossar; one sister, Kathryn “Kate” Wandell; and numerous grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Raymond and Edwin Sterner.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in White Deer Cemetery (Twin Churches), Lewisburg.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.