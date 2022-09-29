Robert “Bob” James Whary, 82, of Sunbury, went to be with his heavenly father surrounded by his children, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend. He loved to play cards, games, and golf. When he could, he and his wife loved to ride motorcycle and bicycles. They loved being outside.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Marcia (Radel) Whary; and also a daughter, Cindy Weir Reed.
Bob loved being around his family. He is survived by two sons and one daughter, Shawn and Kristy Whary of Paxinos, Robert Whary II of Northumberland and Kimberly Whary Buffington of Elysburg; grandchildren, Zachary Buffington and wife Victoria, Destini Whary Buckles, Isaiah Whary, Kyle Whary and wife Heather, Bret Whary, Gretchen Weaver and husband Jeremy, and Vanessa Reed; great-grandchildren, Theodore and Henry Buffington, Cheyenne and William Weaver, Sapphire, Grace-Lilly and Scarlett Buckles.
As per Bob’s wishes there will be no funeral or memorial service.
A celebration of life will be held with family in the near future.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.