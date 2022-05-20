Robert “Bobby” Keith Hayes, 62, formerly of Mount Pleasant Mills, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at McKenzie-Willamette Hospital in Springfield, Oregon.
Bobby was born Dec. 19, 1959, in Susquehanna Township, Juniata County, a son of the late Walter E and Pearl (Goodling) Hayes.
When Bobby lived at home, he would help our mother garden, drive her to visit relatives, take her shopping, and to yard sales. He also enjoyed fishing and his dog, Googy.
Bobby is survived by six brothers and sisters, Carol Hoffman (Dale), Frank Hayes (Kris), Rick Hayes (Ginger), Barry Hayes, Mike Hayes (Tina), and Deb Martin (Craig).
There will be no public viewing. Funeral services will be private.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, is assisting the family with the arrangements.