It is with fond memories that we celebrate the life of Robert Kear, 67, of Watsontown, who passed away on December 27, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, the very same hospital in which he was born.
Bob is remembered as a loving husband and father, a talented machinist, and an excellent cook who was most known for his “Dogtown Fried Potatoes.”
Bob was born from the union of Franklin F. and Jeanne Wagner Kear, and grew up in Watsontown.
Bob was a 1972 graduate of Warrior Run High School who went on to train as a Master Machinist at Williamsport Area Community College.
After obtaining his degree, Bob began his career working for Watsontown Tool Co. He gradually earned the trust of the owners and rose up the ranks to General Manager. In 2018, Bob purchased the company that became known as Nu-Tec Tooling Co. Inc. and ran it as General Manager and the sole owner.
Outside of work, Bob was a long-serving member and officer of Watsontown Recreational Club (Dogtown) in White Deer. His best times were spent there with friends and family, enjoying hunting, trout fishing, and exploring with the grandchildren. Bob was also a Master Mason and a member of Watsontown Lodge No. 401 and the Williamsport Consistory.
Family was at the center of Bob’s world. He took great pride in having raised his only son, David Wagner Kear, as a sole parent. He transferred his knowledge of fishing and hunting to David, and loved spending time with his son and grandson, Franklin Paul Kear. Bob leaves behind his caring wife Christine Kear (Culver), with whom he shared a wonderful home in McEwensville, PA, and two dogs – Kayla and Nadia. Bob very much enjoyed being in the company of his stepdaughter, Elizabeth Larson, and her daughter, Akaia Larson.
Left to treasure Bob’s memory is his wife, Christine; son, David Kear of Maryland; grandson, Franklin P. Kear; a brother, William F. Kear and wife, Jean of Watsontown; a niece, Mary A. Spencer and husband, Matthew of Lewisburg; a grand-nephew, Philip Spencer; a grand-niece, Olivia Spencer; stepchildren, Craig Vadasz and wife, Ashley, Keith R. Helwig and wife, Chrissy, Brittany Helwig, Elizabeth Larson, and Erica Hubler and husband, Bryan; and step-grandchildren, Cierra, Greyson, and Gage Vadasz, Trae, Addison, Levi, and Emmerie Helwig, Akaia Larson, and Jasmine and Mia Hubler.
A private interment will be held at a later date. Flowers will be provided by the family. If you wish to offer a memorial donation, the family recommends any of the following:
The American Cancer Society: www.donate3.cancer.org
Warrior Run Area Fire Department P.O. Box 8, Watsontown, PA 17777
Holy Spirit Lutheran Church P.O. Box 6 Turbotville, PA 17772
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.