Robert Louis “Bob” Attig, 59, of Selinsgrove, entered into rest Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born July 9, 1963, in Fort Knox, Kentucky, a son of Rosa (Kraus) Attig of Shamokin Dam and the late Charles E. Attig Sr. On July 13, 1987, he married the former Jody E. Riegel, who survives.
Bob was a 1981 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and furthered his education at the former WTTI welding school. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.
Bob retired from UPS Allenwood Bureau of Prisons, where he was a welder, foreman, and a breach instructor. After retirement, he worked part-time for Global Sector Services, Inc., Mississippi.
Bob enjoyed hiking, fishing, and walking the beach.
In addition to his wife of 34 years and mother, he is survived by a daughter, Kaitlyn Attig and her boyfriend Jesse Kummerer; two sisters-in-law, Diane Sanders and Crystal Riegel; and nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded by a brother, Charles Attig Jr.; a sister, Rose Attig; and a brother-in-law, Ron Sanders.
Services will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Bob to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and/or The Pennsylvania SPCA.
The family would like to thank Dr. Davis and the palliative care staff at Geisinger Medical Center for the care given to Bob.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.