Robert L. “Bob” Bartlett, 90, of Watsontown, peacefully passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Emmanuel Center for Nursing, Danville.
Born Sept. 1, 1931, in Montgomery, he was a son of the late LeRoy and Bessie (Mull) Bartlett. On Nov. 3, 1953, he married the former Emma Kahler and together they had celebrated 53 years of marriage, until her passing on March 14, 2007.
Bob served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed many years at Zenith until its closing, and retired from Milton All American Truck Stop.
He was a member of the Warrior Run Fire Company-Fire Police and a member of Watsontown Presbyterian Church.
Bob is survived by his three sons, Timothy Bartlett, of Pueblo, Colo., Scott Bartlett and his wife Jamie, of Montgomery, and Ben Bartlett, of Muncy; two daughters, Melanie Bartlett, of Milton and her companion Harold Wohlheiter, of Mifflinburg, and Lynda Bartlett and her fiancée Zane Bastian of Middleburg; 10 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one sister, Marvene Dugan, of Muncy.
Preceding him in death besides his wife and parents were a brother, Elwood Bartlett; and a stepson, David Clayton.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Steve Hunter officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Bob’s memory be made to Warrior Run Fire Company, PO Box 8, Watsontown, PA 17777.
