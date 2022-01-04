Robert L. Chappell, 93, of Lewisburg, entered into rest at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
He was born March 6, 1928, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Lester C. and Helen E. (Hess) Chappell. On July 30, 1952, he entered into his lifelong marriage with the former Marion L. Buoy.
Robert was a 1946 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, and served in the U.S. Army from 1948 until his honorable discharge in 1954.
He was a life-long, dedicated member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Lewisburg. He looked forward to spending time with members of the church after service over a cup of coffee. He was well known for volunteering, even taking it upon himself to fix and repair items in need at the church.
Bob, as he was known, enjoyed any opportunity to socialize. He loved attending monthly meetings with his graduating class and could be found regularly at Dunkin Donuts spending time with his wife Marion and their friends.
He was employed and retired from Clinger Lumber, where he enjoyed designing kitchens and cabinets.
Bob had a passion for woodworking and it showed in the fine detail he put into his furniture and projects. He also had a love of history, especially the Civil War era. He took pride in sharing stories and slideshows with his grandchildren and loved ones.
Surviving in addition to his wife Marion of 69 years, are two sons and daughters-in-law, Craig Chappell and Margaret Yost, and Kevin and Tina Chappell, all of Winfield; four grandchildren and their spouses, Whitney and Tom Robenolt of Milton, Justin and Amanda Chappell of Lewisburg, Brandon Chappell of Lewisburg, and Jessica and Ethan Miller of Millmont; and great-grandchildren, Madalynn, Henry, Bently and Maxwell.
Family and friends are welcome from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 42 S. Fourth St., Lewisburg, where a memorial service will be conducted at 1 with the Rev. Daniel Wilt officiating. Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
Burial will be private in Lewisburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Lewisburg.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
