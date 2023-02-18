Robert L. Cromley, 77, of rural Watsontown passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born in rural Turbotville on Jan. 8, 1946, he was the son of the late Thomas and Helen E. (Klees) Cromley. He was married to the former Christine Myers. Together they celebrated 30 years of marriage.
Robert was a 1963 graduate of Warrior Run High School and, with his wife, was an owner of Milton Enterprises Inc. He enjoyed farming and raising cattle.
In addition to his wife Christine, he is survived by four children, Kevin Cromley of Milton, Melissa Cromley-Mccomeskey of Milton, John Tezik of North Carolina, and Jarrod Tezik of Coudersport; seven grandchildren, Wes Cromley, Michael Cromley, Haley Cromley, Maura Tezik, Meghan Tezik, Torie Tezik and Ashley Webb; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas Cromley of Williamsport, and a sister, Pat McWilliams of Milton.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Mabus.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St., Milton.
