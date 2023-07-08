Robert L. Dietz, 71, Middleburg

Beloved husband and father, Robert Lynn Dietz, 71, passed into life eternal at home on Friday, July 7, 2023. He leaves behind a devoted wife and adoring son. Also surviving are a sister and brother-in-law Linda and William Mitchell of Beavertown, and niece Lisa Hoover (Jim) of Selinsgrove. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth (Frontz) and Daniel Dietz of Richfield.
Born at home on April 28, 1952, and a 1970 graduate of Middleburg High School, Robert (Bob) took up trade as an auto mechanic at the former Kline Motors of Beaver Springs, and subsequently Beaver Motors. Known for his skillful assessments, thorough work ethic, and personable character, he quickly became shop foreman and later transitioned to similar positions at Kratzer Mazda, Zimmerman Motors, and eventually retiring from PennDOT in Lewisburg. In 1972, he married Dawn Hoffman and ten years later, they welcomed their first and only child, Adam, both of whom reside in Middleburg. The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends last September.
As a member of Paxtonville Church (formerly Paxtonville UMC), Bob served on many committees including Trustees and the Facilities Maintenance Team and could often been seen greeting guests at the door on a Sunday morning and assisting with public suppers.
He looked forward to his time in the woods during hunting season and his annual trips to Martz’s Game Farm with several of his sportsman buddies. These activities offered him the opportunity to reflect and appreciate all the beauty and abundance around us, build camaraderie, and experience some wonderful fellowship.
In recent years, he enjoyed doing extensive furniture restoration, manicuring his lawn, and tending to numerous projects around the house. If it was broken, he could fix it and had just the right tool for the job. However, his biggest source of pride and joy came from being a dad. He excelled at not only providing for his family, but setting a prime example in lessons of fairness, patience, and accountability. His firm but gentle approach to parenting left a lasting impression on his son, and his kind-hearted and helpful nature will forever be remembered in the lives he touched.
Dawn and Adam wish to thank everyone for the comforting calls, texts, and emails. “My mother and I are deeply saddened by this sudden loss but are so extremely thankful for the time we had with such a great man. His love was unconditional, and he gave us everything we ever wanted or needed and more.”
Visitation will be at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg on Wednesday, July 12, from 10-11 a.m., with the service to follow. Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.