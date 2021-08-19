Robert L. “Bob” Frye, 76, of Snydertown, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Jan. 30, 1945, in Shamokin, the firstborn of the late Curtis and Mae (Derk) Frye. He was also raised by his grandparents, the late Russell and Mary Derk.
He was a 1963 graduate of Shamokin High School.
Bob enlisted in the United States Air Force on July 22, 1964. He completed his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. He was assigned to the Strategic Air Command Unit at Grand Forks Air Force Base, in North Dakota, and also served in Guam. He served with the Air Police, accompanied with trained sentry dogs. His unit supported the Strategic Air Command mission of keeping the nations Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles and Jet Bombers on constant alert. He was awarded his honorable discharge on July 9, 1968.
On July 18, 1970, in St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, Mount Carmel, he married Marilyn Buckwash, who survives. Together they recently celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Bob was employed for 38 years as a welder and job planner for PP&L, until his retirement in 2010.
He was a member of American Legion Post 44, Northumberland, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1532, Sunbury. He was an active member, and was involved in the military share program.
Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing, and gardening at his home. He was a loving grandfather who was always there for his grandchildren, and could never say No to them.
Survivors, in addition to his wife Marilyn, include two children, Jennifer Kessler and her husband John, of Northumberland, and Daniel Frye and his wife Jennifer, of West Cameron; five grandchildren, Haley and Arik Koppenhaver, Ciara Kessler, and Daniel and Jenelle Frye; two sisters, Judy Saunders and her husband Jerry, of Paxinos, and Jane Kroll, of North Carolina.
Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin.
Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, in St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, Mount Carmel, with Rev. Vjekoslav Jovicic as celebrant.
Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, 131 N. Willow St., Mount Carmel, PA 17851, or K9 Hero Haven of Herndon, 176 Mahanoy Creek Lane, Herndon, PA 17830.