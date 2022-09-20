Robert L. Hess, 89, of Danville, was welcomed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
He was born in Frosty Valley, Danville, on Dec. 9, 1932, to the late William Sr., and Cloma (Hower) Hess.
As a student, he attended Sheep’s School near Danville, and then worked in logging with his brother, Bill.
On Nov. 11, 1950, Bob married the “love of his life,” Eleanor Mae Shaffer of Riverside, at St. Peter’s Methodist Church in Riverside. Together, the inseparable couple enjoyed over 71 years of a loving marriage — a role model to all!
Bob was a farmer at heart who raised crops, pigs, and beef cattle. He was employed at TRW in Danville for 17 years where he was a member of the bowling league. He then started his own business in 1973, Robert L. Hess Trucking in Danville, now known as Clark & Hess Trucking and Excavating.
After he retired, he and Eleanor enjoyed traveling throughout the United States including Hawaii. Other favorite destinations were fishing trips to the 1,000 islands, Canada and to Wyoming where the couple hunted antelope and mule deer. Each winter they “snow-birded” to Florida in their RV visiting family and friends for several months. He also enjoyed the local “coffee clubs” at McDonalds, Burger King and, in recent years, around his kitchen table with family.
He was a member of Rush Baptist Church, so along with his relationship with Christ, spending time with his family was most important to him. “Hon,” “Dad,” “Pap,” “Pap-Pap,” “Uncle Bob” was deeply loved and admired. Family vacations in Canada, deer hunting with his sons, son-in-law, grandsons and great-grandsons on the farm, corn roasts, playing Dominoes and card games, and the traditional Thanksgiving dinner at “Pap” and “Grams” were favorite celebrations. Their home was always open to family and friends. He will be sorely missed.
In addition to his beloved wife, Eleanor, he is survived by three sons and one daughter, Robert C. (Mary Carol) Hess, Randall Hess, Angela (Caleb) Clark and Richard (Shirley) Hess. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Jamin (NeCole) Hess, Ann Johnson, Kerry Boyles, Rhonda (Larry) Geary, Jennifer (Joel) Spangler, Rebecca (Matthew) Querry, Patrick (Diane) Hess, and Joshua Hess; 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters. He is also survived by his nephew, Harry (Julie) Henry and niece Christine (Robert) Stoltzfus whom he helped to raise; three sisters, Marion Brando, Ida Hess and Dorothy Hess, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Ronald A. Hess; a grandson, Jeremy Clark; and his siblings, Ruth Ward, William Hess Jr., and Evelyn Ryan.
The family extends a special thank you to the Emmanuel Center for the compassionate care of the nursing staff and Dr. Cover.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing to be held from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Rush Baptist Church, 410 Rushtown Road, Danville, followed by a Celebration of Life service at noon led by Pastor Hugh Coulborn.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church or American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston MA 02241-7005.
