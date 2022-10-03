On Oct. 2, 2022, Robert L. Rebuck Sr., age 89, fell into God’s arms reuniting with his parents, Emanuel (Dutch) and Irene, and his brothers Jack and Larry. “A mighty oak has fallen.” Bob’s wide branches on this earth include his loving wife, Anne, of 68 years; five adoring children, 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Born in Sunbury, April 21, 1933, Bob married Anne Marie Wolf, his Sunbury High School Class of ‘51 classmate on Dec. 28, 1953. Their family of five children includes son, Robert L. Rebuck Jr. (Denise); and daughters, Christine Scull, Maryrose Keller (John), Ellen Hayman; and son, Andrew Rebuck (Gail).
He and his wife Anne were ever proud and forever supportive of their 13 grandchildren: Ben and Lindsey Rebuck, Sarah Keller Murray, Johnny Keller, Erin Keller Geiswhite, Nick, Joe and Simeon Scull, Maria Scull Mann, Anna Scull Bires, Conrad Hayman, Lauren Rebuck Andrews and Peter Rebuck. (Their prayers were that these acorns would also grow tall and strong.)
Bob was a tall man in stature and in life. You likely remember his smile and wonderful welcome from his many days at the Sunbury Market House where he and his family operated Rebuck’s Meats. Whether you stopped to purchase delicious deli meats, sharp cheddar cheese, ring bologna or the family’s famous Lulu Paste or Pimento Spread dips, you were sure to feel Bob’s warmth.
You might also remember Bob as the handyman with paint-speckled clothes as he used his go, go, go approach to life and work to paint and to provide repairs at Saint Monica Catholic Church as well as recruiting his extended family to help him work at many houses throughout Sunbury. Many of Bob’s handy acts went uncredited as he was the best at random acts of kindness, helping neighbors and friends without a word.
Many reading this notice will have a fond memory of Bob — perhaps seeing him as a long-time volunteer and employee at the Americus Hose Company, volunteer at the Rotary Club of Sunbury, Habitat for Humanity, or working with his friend Vinnie Wohlheiter and the American Legion to decorate local cemeteries on Veterans Day. Bob was a proud veteran of the Air Force where he served our country during the Korean Conflict with a tour of duty to Misawa, Japan. He was also a sportsman loving his time and friends at the Sunbury Hunting Camp in Renovo.
The entire family, and it is a deep and wide one, wishes to thank you for being a part of Bob’s life and invites you to celebrate his life on Saturday, Oct. 8 at St. Monica Catholic Church, Sunbury, with visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating in Bob’s memory to one of his favorite charities: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Degenstein Community Library or St. Monica Catholic Church.