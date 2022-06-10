Robert Lee Snyder, born March 14, 1972, entered into eternal rest on May 25, 2022, unexpectedly in his home in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Robert was born in Sunbury Community Hospital and is the son of the late Thomas L. Snyder and Robyn (Munro) Snyder of Northumberland, Pennsylvania.
Robert graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1990. He later attended Penn College and received his Associate Degree as an Electrician. Robert enjoyed the warm weather and didn't find much desire to live in the cold and moved to Hilton Head Island shortly after receiving his associates degree. When first moving to Hilton Head he tried his hand at cooking as that was always one of his passions. He then joined the workforce at the Marriott in the maintenance division and continued to work in there until his passing.
Robert loved sports, and was an avid fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (even during all those losing years, he never lost faith), Pitt, and the Boston Red Sox. As a child, he loved playing baseball and as an adult he enjoy shooting pool. His favorite movie was the Christmas Story and enjoyed watching comedy shows.
Robert was very charismatic and was loved by his friends, co-workers and adored by his family. One of his greatest joys was when his family and friends would travel to Hilton Head Island and visit him. He loved spending that time with his family eating out and enjoying the home cooked meals that his aunts would make when they would visit. His laugh was contagious and so appreciated by everyone who met him.
Robert is survived by his mom Robyn; his sister Alice; his brother Steven and wife Brenda all of Northumberland, Pennsylvania; Aunt Sue and Uncle Lew Litchard of Danville; Aunt Judy Mayo; Aunt Patti Gautsch; Aunt Sherry Pittiglio and companion Barry Mutchler all of Northumberland; and Uncle Bob and Aunt Pat of Milton, Pennsylvania; Aunt Jenny and Uncle Peter Taylor of New Zealand; Uncle Murray Munro, Australia; and his Uncle Tony Munro of New Zealand; many nieces, nephews, and cousins and Robert's friends Tito and Maureen of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Phoenix, and Tito's dog Dexter and kitty Emerald.
Robert was preceded in death by his father Thomas; his maternal grandparents Peter and Mona Munro; paternal grandparents Robert and Esther Snyder; Uncle Kenneth Munro, Uncle Rich Gautsch and Uncle Tom Mayo.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to an animal shelter in Robert's name or Suncom Industries in Northumberland, Pennsylvania.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.