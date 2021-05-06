Robert L. Zechman, 86, of Lewisburg, entered into rest Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at his residence.
Born Jan. 1, 1935, in Millmont, he was a son of the late Charles and Florence (Snyder) Zechman. On Sept. 15, 1956, he married the former Ruth Pressler, who survives.
He was a member of Mifflinburg High School class of 1952.
Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in 1956.
Bob retired from American Home Foods, and following his retirement, he drove for Dean Koch Trucking.
He was a member of the Lewisburg American Legion, a life member of the Mifflinburg Moose, and past member of Circle “M” Saddle Club.
Bob enjoyed playing guitar in a country band, and traveling to Arizona in winters. Bob was loved by many and he loved spending time with family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to his loving wife Ruth of 64 years, are two daughters, Vicki Smith of Mifflinburg and Holly Bozanic of Lumberton, Miss.; four grandchildren, Nicole, Michael, Heather, Savannah; five great-grandchildren, Zachary, Allison, Kennedy, Macey, Landon, Betty Auman of Beaver Falls, Pa.; and a sister-in-law, Pat Zechman of Milton.
He was preceded in death by one son, Edward Zechman; five brothers, Ken Zechman, Harold Zechman, Richard Zechman, Charles Zechman Jr., and Donald Zechman; one sister, Geraldine Shively; and three sisters-in-law, Betty Zechman, Hilda Zechman, Faye Zechman.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.
Interment will be private in Hartleton Cemetery.
To share in Bob's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
