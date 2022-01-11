Robert “Lucky” Leitzel Sr., 78, of Dallastown, formerly of Northumberland, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at York Hospital. He was the husband of Darlene R. (Forbes) Leitzel. The couple celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on June 21, 2021.
Lucky was born Jan. 8, 1944, in San Antonio, Texas, a son of the late Russell and Lennis (Compton) Leitzel. He was the owner and operator of Lucky’s Barber Shop in Dallastown. Prior to that he had worked as a manager at Sterner Chevrolet.
He was a member of Dallastown American Legion Post 605, Red Lion Elks Club, Northumberland Fire Company, and Union County Sportsman’s Club. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing.
Lucky leaves a son, Robert L. Leitzel Jr. and his wife Christine of Dallastown; a daughter, Denise Michelle Runkle and her husband Ronald of Felton; four grandchildren, Hunter and Nash Runkle, Rachael Rhinehart, and Jason Moser; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Larry Leitzel and his wife Shelia; a sister, Mary Ann Olsen and her husband Frank, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Leitzel and his wife Betty.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion, with a viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The family asks attendees to wear a mask as they greet them during the viewing. Pastor Justin Thomas will be officiating at the service.
Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York.
Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406 or York Cancer Center, 2500 S. George St., York, PA 17403.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.