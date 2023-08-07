Robert “Bob” Lewis, formerly of Mount Pleasant Mills, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. He was 87 years old and the son of the late Woodrow Lewis and Bertha (Balsavage) Lewis.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Barry Lewis; his sister, Ann Wochley; son-in-law, Bob Havercamp; daughter-in-law, Suellen Lewis; and a nephew, Matthew Straub.
Bob is survived by his partner, Nadine; his four children, Jeff Lewis (Kim), Craig Lewis, Kathy Havercamp, and Lori Bogovich (David); his sister, Faye Straub (Foster); seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a nephew.
Robert graduated from Selinsgrove High School in 1954 and was a graduate of Susquehanna University. Bob’s entire career was spent in the Selinsgrove School District, first as a teacher, then a principal, and retiring as director of Special Services and athletic director. Bob was very involved in many youth sports programs over the years.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Union County Sportsman Club, 50 Sportsman Club Road, Millmont, PA 17845, or The Danville SPCA at 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.