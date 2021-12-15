Robert M. “Gunny” Graham, 48, of Milton, entered into rest Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
He was born March 30, 1973, in Camp Pendleton, the son of Michael Robert Graham and Gloria Alice (Mitch) Graham. On Oct. 13, 2012, he married the former Melissa A. Starks, who survives.
Robert was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School Class of 1991.
Following high school he enlisted in the US Marine Corp serving with the 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division until his honorable discharge. His MOS was 8563, Marine Corps Combat Instructor — Water Survival (MCIWS). He also served as a 411 — Maintenance Management Specialist and was a qualified Scuba/Combat Diver.
He was employed as a district manager for Blackhawk Specialty Tools. He retired as a Sergeant from the Milton Police Department in 2010. Prior to that he worked part-time for the Middleburg and Mifflinburg police departments. Rob was a team leader and founding member of the Susquehanna SERT team.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycles and collecting firearms. He also competed in and won the reality TV show, Combat Mission.
Surviving in addition to his parents and wife are five children, Saige Graham, Kael Graham, Alayna Graham, Declan Graham, Brevan Graham; and sister, Crystal M. Lamont of Leavenworth, Kan. He is also survived by many extended family members.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, where a celebration of Rob’s life will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mandy Rhodes officiating. Following the service full military honors will be accorded by the members of the Lewisburg and Montandon American Legions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert‘s memory may be made to the Robert M. Graham Memorial Fund, c/o: Mifflinburg Bank and Trust, 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
To share in Robert’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.