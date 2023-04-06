Robert M. Hassinger, 92, of Banyan Street, Selinsgrove, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at his home.
Bob was born Oct. 8, 1930, in Sunbury, a son of the late Robert and Hanna (Bordner) Hassinger. On June 17, 1953, he married Jane C. Heller who preceded him in death in August 1999.
He was a 1949 graduate of Sunbury High School where he was part of the 1948-1949 Susquehanna League Championship Basketball teams.
He served in the Army during the Korean War until his honorable discharge.
Mr. Hassinger retired after many years of service as a supervisor from the Keystone Forging Company, Northumberland.
As an avid sports fan, Bob enjoyed following the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles, and Penn State University. He loved to golf and relax while watching television.
He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Alicia Hassinger of Sunbury; one daughter and son-in-law, Carol and John Koval of Florida; and two grandchildren, Jordan Gautsch and Alexandria Gautsch Gladle and husband Tyler, all of Maryland.
In addition to his parents and wife of 46 years, Bob was preceded in death by two daughters, Connie Sue Gautsch of Maryland and Cathy Jo Gard of Port Richey, Fla.; sister, Shirley Treon; and his companion of 20 years, Geraldine M. Hoagland.
At Bob's request, there will be no funeral services.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.