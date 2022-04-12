Robert Michael Sabol, of Northumberland, passed away Tuesday, April, 12, 2022.
He was born Aug. 23, 1942, in Kingston, the son of the late Michael L. and Anna (Sapp) Sabol.
He was raised in Swoyersville, and was a graduate of West Side Central Catholic High School (now Bishop O’Reilly). He was the second of three generations of his family to graduate from East Stroudsburg University. He earned a master’s equivalency degree and was employed by Shikellamy School District since its inception in 1965. He was a driver education and social studies teacher, a junior varsity basketball coach, an assistant athletic director and the athletic director, retiring in 2000 after 35 years of service.
He was married to the former Elizabeth Ann Gearhart. He was previously married to Barbara (Torick) Sabol. They were the parents of Christine Elizabeth Sabol, who survives.
He was a member of St. Monica’s Church, Sunbury.
Mr. Sabol was an avid golfer, archer and physical fitness enthusiast.
A funeral Mass will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at St. Monica Catholic Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury, with Father Fred Wangwe AJ as celebrant.
Private interment will be in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
At Bob’s request there will be refreshments or a funeral luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.