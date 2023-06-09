Robert M. Yoder, 76, of Northumberland, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 8, 2023, at home.
Bob was born Sept. 24, 1946, in Ottumwa, Iowa, a son of the late Robert Yoder and Donna (Curry) Yoder. On July 10, 1971, he married Carla (Morse) Yoder who survives.
Bob was a veteran of the US Navy and a member of American Legion Post No. 44 in Northumberland.
He enjoyed bowling and golfing. Bob was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan, and also rooted for the Hoosiers IU basketball team.
Bob was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Northumberland.
He retired as a pressman from the Press Enterprise newspaper in 2013.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his son, Michael (Gabrielle) Yoder of California; one sister, Patty (Ron) Fuller; two brothers-in-law, Greg (Martha) Morse and James (Sally) Morse, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1092 Ridge Road, Northumberland, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Pr. Mary Peterhaensel officiating.
Military honors will be accorded on the church grounds immediately following the service.
Memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Bob to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are by Epler Funeral Home, Northumberland.