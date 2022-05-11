On the afternoon of May 10, 2022, Robert Owen Wagner, 102, of Richfield and formerly of Beaver Springs, entered the presence of his Risen Lord and Savior surrounded by family.
Born Nov. 19, 1919, he was a hard and dedicated worker, a faithful and supportive husband, a loving father and sweet grandfather. He was known for his quick wit, gentle spirit and faith in God. Robert enjoyed playing piano and harmonica. He also enjoyed tinkering in machinery — actually, building his own tractor — and had fixed countless things over his lifetime. Using those skills, he worked several jobs eventually retiring from Middleswarth Chip Plant at the age of 93. He had an incredible memory, an energy level that could compete with youth and an impressive Bible trivia knowledge.
Robert and his wife, Evelyn, shared 76 years together until her passing in 2018. Their sweet commitment impacted many around them. They were able to spend nearly all of their 76 years of marriage in the home they built together. After the passing of his wife, Robert was cared for by his daughter, Shelva, for the remaining four years of his life.
Robert continued to faithfully attend Evendale Bible Church even after his wife’s passing, and was among the oldest and most cherished members. There he was church treasurer for most of those 40 years. As a war veteran of World War II, he spent time serving in Germany and France fighting for our freedoms. He even fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
He is survived by a large and loving family: his sons, Donald and Linda Wagner, of Beaver Springs, Garry Wagner, of Lewistown; his daughter, Shelva Carvell, of Richfield; his grandchildren, Crystal and James Yeater, Lorey and Robert Ciccolini, Justin and Aubrae Wagner, Jamin and Wendy Carvell, Talitha and Mike Grant, Megan and Dave Stimeling, Tricia and Steve Eisenhart, Andrew and Mindy Carvell, Taphath and Benjamin Foose, Benjamin and Megan Carvell, and Brian and Tara Wagner; his 30 great-grandchildren; his 13 great-great-grandchildren with one soon to arrive.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Pauline Wagner; his parents, Lester and Viola Wagner; his two brothers, Paul and Edward Wagner; his twin sisters at birth; son-in-law, Timothy Carvell; and daughter-in-law, Lois Wagner.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral service at 11 with Pastor James Beck officiating.
A military interment will follow in St. John Black Oak Ridge Church Cemetery, McClure.
Donations can be made to Evendale Bible Church, 1289 Sand Valley Road, Richfield, PA 17086.