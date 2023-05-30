Robert P. Katherman, 82, Mifflinburg

Robert Paul Katherman, 82, of Mifflinburg, formerly of Hughesville, entered into rest at 11:42 a.m., Monday, May 29, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Dec. 1, 1940, in Millmont, a son of the late Charles and Margaret (Case) Katherman. On June 27, 1969, in Lewisburg, he married the former Nancy L. Savage, who survives.
Robert was employed at the U.S. Department of Defense for 30 years.
He was formerly an active member of the Hughesville Friends Church, and most recently attended the Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren, Mifflinburg.
Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and time outdoors.
Surviving in addition to his wife of nearly 54 years, are two daughters and one son-in-law, Jo and Skip Hurst of Mifflinburg, and Janiece Katherman of Mifflinburg; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Charles “Bill” Katherman Jr., of Mifflinburg, and Walter and Jean Katherman, of Mifflinburg; and two grandsons, Braden Hurst of Mechanicsburg, and Noah Hurst of Mifflinburg.
He was preceded in death by five brothers, Benjamin, Jim, John, Don, and Merle Katherman; and two sisters, Gretna Kerlin, and Mary Katherman.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, June 10, at the Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren, 46 Brethren Church Road, Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Eric Reamer officiating. A fellowship meal will follow at the church.
Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to either the Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837, or Hope Made Real, P.O. Box 3222, Williamsport, PA 17701.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
