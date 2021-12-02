Robert P. Spotts, 90, of Dalmatia, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Nov. 15, 1931, in Sunbury, a son of the late Ethel and Carl Spotts.
Robert was employed as a milk delivery man for many years.
He served in the Army. Robert was a member of Grace Community Church, Herndon, and the Alvin Long American Legion Post 504, Herndon.
Robert is survived by his wife, Catherine Spotts; three sons, Roger (Stephanie) Spotts, David (Trisha) Spotts, Matthew (Racheal) Spotts; daughter, Linda (Craig) Miller; two brothers, Donald Spotts, Larry Spotts; three sisters, Martha Renn, Shirley Snyder, Gloria Klinger; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Russell Spotts.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Interment will take place in the Stone Valley Cemetery, Dalmatia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Central PA Food Bank.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, or to post a picture of Robert, visit www.reedfh.com.