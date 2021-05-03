Robert P. Vrabel, 86, of Park Lane, Northumberland, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at his home.
Robert was born Sept. 20, 1934, in Plymouth, a son of the late John and Mary (Gorko) Vrabel. On June 29, 1957, he married the former Shirley M. Brown who survives.
He attended school in the Plymouth School District. Robert enlisted in the Marines on July 15, 1953, and served his country until his honorable discharge on July 14, 1956.
While employed with Dolly Madison Cakes & Pies, he moved with his family to Northumberland in 1972 to take a position of manager. After many years of service Mr. Vrabel retired from the Holsum/ButterKrust Baking Company.
He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Northumberland. Robert also held membership with the Point Township Fire Company.
He enjoyed following sports, in particular the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. In the outdoors, Robert enjoyed fishing and gardening.
Robert will be remembered by his infectious smile and his love for his family.
In addition to his wife of 63 years, Mr. Vrabel is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl Ann and Gary L. Fenstermacher of Sunbury; one son and daughter-in-law, John J. and Sheryl A. Vrabel of Selinsgrove; three grandchildren, Ryan J. Vrabel and wife Erin, Casey J. Vrabel, I. Kenneth Gardner and wife Sabrina; three great-grandchildren, Kaitlynn and Mason Otting and Hayden Vrabel; and one sister-in-law, Carolyn Vrabel.
He was preceded in death by one son, Robert P. Vrabel Jr.; and one brother, John Vrabel Jr.
Funeral services with military honors will be private at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.