Robert R. Lytle, 77, Sunbury

Robert R. Lytle Sr., 77, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Oct. 6 following an extended illness.
Robert also known by many as "Toby" or "Bob" but his immediate family knew him as "Poppy" was born on March 7, 1945. Robert was a 1964 graduate of Sunbury High School following which he served two years of active naval service and two years of reserves. He was honorably discharged in 1968. He returned to Sunbury where he proudly owned and operated Robert Lytle's Concrete Construction for more than 50 years.
He survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Linda, three children Rob and wife Lois Lytle, William and wife Lisa Lytle and Angela (Harmon) and fiancé Chad Harpster; five grandchildren, Taylor and husband Jeremy Weir, Thomas and Morgan Harmon, and Regen, and Malin Lytle; four great grandchildren, Zoey, Milah, Delilah, and Vanellope; his brothers Terry and wife Cathy Lytle, Ron, and Rick and Beverly Lytle; his sisters Ruth and husband Lee Crosley and Sandy and George Clement.
He was welcomed into Heaven by his father Robert, his mother Minnie, his brother Tim, and his sister Mary.
Robert was a long-time member and Board member of the Indian Hills Golf Club, a member of God's Missionary Church, and a life-long member of the East Ends Hose Co. #1. When he wasn't golfing, "Poppy" loved spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed going to church as well as his daily Burger King trips. He will forever be missed by many.
No formal service is planned and the family will hold a private remembrance at a future date.