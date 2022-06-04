Robert (Bob) Ague of Sarasota, Florida passed away on June 3, 2022. Bob was born in Lewisburg on Aug. 21, 1953, and was a 1971 graduate of Lewisburg High School. He was the son of the late Charles and Lois (Henning) Ague.
Bob was a self-employed carpenter for most of his life. He enjoyed restoring older homes and any type of woodworking project. His line of work took him to Florida in 1982 to repair damage left by a hurricane. He ended up settling there permanently. Bob greatly enjoyed the weather of the Gulf Coast and had opportunities to snorkel, fish, and bicycle there.
Bob is survived by his brother Richard Ague of Sugarloaf, Pennsylvania; and his sisters, Nancy Lotinsky of Indiana, Pennsylvania and Marjorie Sweigart of Morganton, North Carolina. He is also survived by close friend Ruth Hershman of Sarasota, who provided Bob loving support in countless ways during a long season of illness.
A private memorial will be limited to the immediate family.