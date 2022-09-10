Robert W. "Bob" Harrison, 86, of Lewisburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Watsontown Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Born June 10, 1936, in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Melvin T. and Nellie R. (Robbins) Harrison. On Aug. 12, 1957, he married the former Wanda L. Biddle, and together they celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Bob was a graduate of North Mont High School and received a bachelor's degree from Penn State University. He also received a Master's in Education from Temple University. Bob worked as a principal at Oley Vo-Tech School near Reading, PA. Afterwards he worked for the PA Department of Education helping with various Vo-Tech schools all over the eastern part of Pennsylvania.
He was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, where he served on the church council. Bob enjoyed volunteering his time at local food banks and working for Habitat for Humanity. He was a strong local advocate of farming, and was a faithful Penn State Football fan.
In addition to his wife, Wanda, he is survived by his two children: Greg Harrison, and Paige Harrison; and two grandchildren: Bryce R. Harrison and Aidan J. Harrison.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers: Charles D., Kenneth T. and Richard L. Harrison; and one sister: Dixie L. Seese.
Services and burial in Paradise Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
Services and burial in Paradise Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.