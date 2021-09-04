Robert W. Buehner Jr., 69, Danville

Robert W. Buehner Jr., 69, of Danville, Pa., passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at his residence. He was born on May 5, 1952, in Danville PA, the son of the late Robert W. Sr. and Mary Jane Derr Buehner.
Bob graduated from Danville High School, Westminster College, and the Dickinson School of Law.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Alice J. Hoffman. They were married on March 22, 1980.
Bob’s memberships were significant and included the Mahoning Presbyterian Church, Danville Pa.; Danville Rotary Club, Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Association, where he served one year as president; Bloomsburg University Board of Trustees for 25 years, the Westminster University Board of Trustees for eight years and he was a member of Sunnybrook Park Association. He was a member of the Boy Scouts, where he earned the Eagle Scout Award and the God and Country Award.
He was employed as an attorney for Marks and Wagner, Geisinger Medical Center, Hummel, James and Mihalik and as a self-employed attorney. He also served his community as the District Attorney of Montour County for 20 years.
Bob enjoyed sports, traveling especially to New Zealand, where he spent a year as a Rotary Exchange Student, serving his beloved community, and spending time with his family, all of whom he adored.
A true gentleman, Bob will be remembered by all of those who knew and loved him for his kind spirit, his integrity, selflessness and generosity to many.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters: Mary Jane Lenahan and her husband Eamon of Nanticoke, Pa., and Rebecca Goss and her husband Brandon of Millersville, Pa.; three grandchildren; Makenzi Scott-Goss, Briella Goss and Lennon Lenahan,
He is also survived by one brother, John “Jack” Buehner of Lewisburg, Pa., and one sister; Molly Morgan Decoteau and her husband David of Danville Pa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter: Robin E. Buehner on Dec. 15, 2008.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Bob’s Life to be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Mahoning Presbyterian Church, 352 Ferry Street, Danville, PA 17821. Friends will be received from 1 to 3:45 p.m. at the church. Private burial will be held in the Washingtonville Lutheran Cemetery.
The family will provide flowers. Memorial contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to Robert W. Buehner, Sr. Scholarship or Robin Buehner Scholarship, Community Giving Foundation, 725 West Front Street Berwick PA 18603.
