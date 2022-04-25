Robert “Bob” Wilson Christ, 74, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 6:47 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Jan. 16, 1948, in Polyclinic Hospital, Harrisburg, a son of the late Robert E. and Lovina I. (Zimmerman) Christ. He grew up on North 2nd Street, Harrisburg.
Bob was a graduate of Susquehanna Township High School, where he excelled at wresting and later attended the UA Local 520 Apprenticeship Program.
He worked for Herre Brothers Inc. before joining and eventually becoming a proud life member of Local 520 Plumbers and Pipefitters.
Throughout his life, Bob was very involved with several youth programs including being a Scout leader, 4-H leader, Little League baseball coach, and a founding member of the West End Youth Center.
He also enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons, and spending time with others at the family cabin, Twin Elms. He had a longtime hobby of raising English Springer Spaniels, one of which became his most loyal and loving companion for 15 years, Dora.
Surviving are two sons, Jason Scott Christ and fiancé Elizabeth Medina of Exton and Matthew Shane and Denise Christ of Richland; three grandchildren, Abigail, Malachi and Leshane of Richland; two sisters and brother-in-law, Kathy and Gene Carnes of Harrisburg and Cheryl A. of Harrisburg; one brother and sister-in-law, Scott Edwin and Diane of Hershey; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. His life was also blessed by a kind neighbor who became a close family friend, Robin Girvin of Mifflinburg.
Family and friends are welcome for a time of visitation from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at Lincoln Chapel United Methodist Church, 2350 Paddy Mountain Road, Laurelton, where the graveside service will be conducted at noon in the adjoining cemetery with Rev. Mark Shover officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob’s memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org/donate
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.