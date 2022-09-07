Robert W. Combs, 66, of Milton and formerly of McClure, passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Nov. 25, 1956, in Queens, N.Y., a son of the late Victor M. and Ruth A. (Peterson) Combs.
While living in McClure, he attended the McClure Methodist Church.
Robert loved the town of McClure and its people. He was a wiz at baseball, especially with records, player’s names, and stats. Robert was an avid New York Mets fan.
He is survived by one brother, Ronald (Gail) Casey; cousins, Karen (James) Plummer and Patricia (Eugene) Buonviri; and two nieces, Karen and Robin.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Walter Combs.
No services will be held.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.