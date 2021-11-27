Robert W. Homan, 80, Watsontown

Robert W. Homan, 80, of Watsontown, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at his home.
Born in Milton on Feb. 12, 1941, he was the son of the late Veris P. and Betty (Hause) Homan. He was married to the former Shirley Youmans. Together they celebrated 44 years of marriage.
Robert was a 1958 graduate of Milton High School and went to the military jet engine school. He served in the US Air Force from 1959 to 1967 with a tour of duty in Japan.
He had worked for Interstate Motor Freight and American Home Foods, retiring in 1996.
He was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton. He participated in many disaster relief mission trips involving home repairs in several states, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic. For many years he served on the facility staff at the Creation Music Festival. He believed serving others was a top priority and he always did it with excellence.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters, Sarah Millett and her husband Michael of Milton, Amanda Evans of Milton, Kimberly Findley and her husband Mark of Elmira, N.Y., and Amy Homan of Owego, N.Y.; two stepsons, Mark D. Woodard of New Columbia and Keith A. Woodard of Dewart; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, J. Paul Homan of Telford; and four sisters, Christine Patel and her husband Pat of Fort Collins, Colorado, Shirley Beaver of Milton, Varina Berger of Watsontown, and Susan Geist and her husband Stanley of Watsontown.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Homan.
Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Christ Wesleyan Church 363 Stamm Road. Milton. Funeral services will begin at 5 with Rev. Arlie Davis and Rev. Immer Rameriz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert can be made to Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, PA. 17847 that will be used in the “CWC Missions-Wells program” providing clean water by drilling wells in countries that desperately need good drinking water.
Arrangements are under the care of Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
