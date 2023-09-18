Robert William Hurley, 75, of Selinsgrove, passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Selinsgrove Center. He was born March 17, 1947, the son of the late Marian L. Grove of Middletown.
There are no immediate surviving relatives.
Robert, a Presbyterian by faith, was a special person with a wonderful personality and loved by all who knew him.
Funeral arrangements will be conducted by Mauk & Yates Funeral Home of Altoona. There will not be a viewing. A graveside service will be conducted in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Altoona.