Robert W. “Robbie” Stewart, 28, of Pawling Station Road, Selinsgrove, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle automobile accident earlier that day.
He was born June 4, 1994, in Lewisburg, the son of Stacy L. Stewart. Robbie was a 2012 graduate of Midd-West High School. He had been employed at Conestoga Wood Products, Custom Building Supplies, and currently as a mechanic at Murray Motors, Selinsgrove.
Robbie enjoyed dirt bike racing and 4-wheelers. He also enjoyed tinkering with automobiles and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He will be remembered as a great cook who enjoyed smoking and grilling.
The greatest joy in his life were his children.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his fiancé, Chelsea R. Kessler; two sons, Parker and Beckett Stewart; his grandmother, June Stewart, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends will be received Friday, May 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 11.
Burial will be in the Globe Mills Cemetery, Middleburg.
Contributions to honor Robbie’s memory can be made to the Go Fund Me page established for his children.