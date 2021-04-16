Robert W. Wendt Sr., 89, of Dornsife, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Robert was born at home in Mandata on March 16, 1932, the son of the late John W. Wendt and Bessie Mae Dressler. He married Marilyn June Bowman on Dec. 13, 1952, and moved to Dornsife in 1957.
Robert is survived by his wife, Marilyn; six children, Robert Jr. “Dutch” (Linda), Susan (Paul Bohner), Richard (Trudy), Dennis (Susan), Michael (Kelly) and Patricia (Shawn Lehman); 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Strohecker.
Robert graduated from Mahanoy Joint High School in 1949 and started selling produce door-to-door and at local auctions with Scheib Produce, later Martin Brothers, when he was 17. He worked for more than 60 years before full retirement at the age of 80.
Robert was a life-long member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Hunter Station where he was very active as Sexton, Treasurer, Church Council and Cemetery Association member for many years. He was also a past member of the Mandata Rod & Gun Club and the Klingerstown Fire Company. Robert enjoyed hunting, gardening, baseball, his newspaper and crossword puzzles.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 19, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hunter Station, with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Jarret officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Due to current health concerns, masks will be required at all times within the church. Thank you for honoring the family’s request.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 5901 PA-225, Shamokin, PA, 17872.
Arrangements are by the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, Trevorton.