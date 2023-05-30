Robin A. (Schriver) Klinger, 61, of Trevorton, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Geisinger Medical Center Danville.
She was born in Shamokin on April 10, 1962, a daughter of the late Warren C. and Dorothy M. (Snyder) Schriver. Robin was married on June 24, 2000, in Lincoln St. United Methodist Church, Shamokin, to Kerry R. Klinger who survives.
She was a 1980 graduate of Shamokin High School and attended Wilma Boyd Career School, Pittsburgh. Retired as a clerk typist at SCI Coal Township. She was of the Methodist Faith.
Robin enjoyed crafting and gardening.
Surviving in addition to her husband are four sons, Cyle Schriver and wife Samantha of Collegeville, Benjamin Klinger and wife Karen of Sunbury, Jacob Klinger and companion Adina Andras of Sunbury, and Theo Klinger of Trevorton; four grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara McElwee and husband Gary of Texas and Cindy Bonshock of Danville; one brother, Sonny Schriver and wife Patricia of York, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Rick Schriver.
At Robin’s request, a private Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Officiating Rev. Joan Brown. Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park Cemetery, Stonington.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.