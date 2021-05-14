Robin S. Lower, 56, of Mifflinburg, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Lewisburg on Jan. 27, 1965, she was the daughter of the late John O. and Jacqueline M. (Fitzpatrick) Lower.
Robin attended Milton schools and had worked for Strick, Fox Knapp, and JPM.
She enjoyed camping, card and dice games, and her cats. She also enjoyed watching TV, especially Duck Dynasty.
Robin is survived by her brother, John Lower of Mifflinburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Lori Digan and Karen Fritzinger.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.