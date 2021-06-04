Rodger S. Wolfe, 89, Lewisburg Jun 4, 2021 8 hrs ago A memorial service for Rodger S. Wolfe, who died Dec. 11, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the New Berlin Commons. The family suggests casual attire and to bring your own lawn chair. Tags Rodger S. Wolfe Attire Memorial Service Commons Lawn Chair New Berlin Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries BYERS JR., Victor Mar 8, 1956 - Jun 2, 2021 JARRETT, Richard Dec 20, 1930 - Jun 3, 2021 WASILEWSKI, Barbara Feb 10, 1938 - Jun 3, 2021 Wolfe, Rodger WEBB, Joan Oct 10, 1935 - Jun 2, 2021 George, Richard & Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints