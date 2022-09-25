The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla.— Aaron Rodgers threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers withstood a late rally led by Tom Brady to hold off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 14-12 victory on Sunday.
Rodgers tossed TD passes of 5 yards to Romeo Doubs and 6 yards to Allen Lazard on his team’s first two possessions, while the Bucs’ offense sputtered much of the day. Brady finally got the Bucs into the end zone on a 1-yard pass to Russell Gage, capping a 90-yard drive with 14 seconds remaining.
Tampa Bay’s bid to force overtime with a 2-point conversion was thwarted, first by a delay-of-game penalty and then an incomplete pass.
Rams 20, Cardinals 12
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards, Cam Akers and Cooper Kupp both scored touchdowns and the Rams used a stellar defensive effort to beat the Cardinals.
The Rams continued their dominance in the series of NFC West rivals, winning 11 of the past 12 games dating to 2017, including last year’s 34-11 win in the playoffs. LA’s offense had some good moments, but the win was largely due to its defense.
Aaron Donald had a sack and two tackles for loss while Jalen Ramsey added two passes defended and a tackle for loss.
Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
SEATTLE — Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for a career-high 141 yards and one touchdown, Marcus Mariota threw a 14-yard TD to rookie Drake London in the second half.
Patterson rumbled for 107 yards in the second half and the Falcons were able to avoid starting 0-3 for the second time in three seasons. Mariota used the pass game to pick up big chunks of yards in the first half, then it was Patterson churning big plays in the run game.
Ravens 37, Patriots 26
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score to help the Ravens hold off New England.
New England’s Mac Jones suffered a leg injury with less than two minutes to play, hopping off the field and heading straight to the locker room. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 321 yards but threw three interceptions
Colts 20, Chiefs 17
INDIANAPOLIS — Matt Ryan threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to rookie Jelani Woods with 24 seconds left to give the Colts a comeback victory over Chiefs.
Ryan earned his first win with the Colts in their home opener by throwing for two scores, both to Woods. Indy sealed it with a late interception — Patrick Mahomes’ first of the season as the Chiefs fell to 2-1.
Mahomes lost for only the third time in September despite leading almost the entire second half. Ryan won it with a brilliant 16-play, 76-yard drive that was aided by a personal foul call on Chris Jones following a third-down sack.
Bengals 27, Jets 12
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Bengals got their first victory of the season. Burrow insisted there was no panic or Super Bowl hangover for the Bengals after they opened 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses.
Burrow finished 23 of 36 for 275 yards with TD throws to Samaje Perine, Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase.
Vikings 28, Lions 24
MINNEAPOLIS — Kirk Cousins connected with a wide-open K.J. Osborn for the go-ahead, 28-yard touchdown with 45 seconds remaining, and the Vikings rallied to beat the Lions.
Osborn blew by former Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes on a corner route to snag the in-stride pass and cruise across the goal line to give Minnesota the lead for the first time.
Panthers 22, Saints 14
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Laviska Shenault caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield, Marquis Haynes returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown and the Panthers snapped a nine-game losing streak.
Mayfield threw for 170 yards and Christian McCaffrey ran for 108 as the Panthers won at home for the first time since beating the Saints 26-7 on Sept. 19, 2021.
Jameis Winston, playing with an injured back, completed 25 of 41 passes for 353 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, while rookie Chris Olave had nine catches for 147 yards.
Titans 24, Raiders 22
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Tannehill threw for 264 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score and the Titans never trailed. Derrick Henry also ran for 85 yards and a touchdown. Henry also added 58 yards more receiving as the Titans (1-2) avoided their worst start since 2009 when they lost the first six games that season.
The Raiders (0-3) are off to their worst start since 2018. The Raiders had every chance to get back in this game in the second half as they blanked Tennessee after halftime. Derek Carr’s 2-point conversion pass was broken up.
Dolphins 21, Bills 19
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins’ defense stopped Josh Allen and the Bills at the goal line late, then held again after punter Thomas Morstead bizarrely kicked the ball off a teammate and out of bounds for a safety.
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins improved to 3-0 in an AFC East thriller that ended with Allen and the Bills attempting to spike the ball near midfield, the clock just running out on their chance to try a long-distance, go-ahead field goal.
Bears 23, Texans 20
CHICAGO — Roquan Smith set up Cairo Santos’ game-ending field goal when he intercepted Davis Mills deep in Houston territory, and the Bears beat former coach Lovie Smith.
Khalil Herbert ran for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns. The Texans had third-and-1 at their 26 when defensive tackle Angelo Blackson tipped a pass intended for Rex Burkhead.
Jaguars 38, Chargers 10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Jacksonville Jaguars snapped an 18-game road losing streak with a decisive victory over ailing Justin Herbert and the Chargers.
Trevor Lawrence threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, and James Robinson rushed for 100 yards and a TD for the Jaguars.
Herbert started after being listed as questionable all week with a rib injury. The third-year quarterback passed for 297 yards but turned it over twice, finishing 25 of 45 with a touchdown. Jacksonville’s road skid was tied for the eighth-longest in league history.
The Jags won in the Pacific time zone for the fourth time in 19 trips.