Rodney Brosious, 65, of Sunbury, entered into Heaven’s gate on Monday, April 25, 2022.
He was born July 3, 1956, in Sunbury, a son of the late John Brosious and Helen Zyry.
Rodney graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1973.
He was a humble farmer whose passion was his fields, fruit trees and hard work. He had a special passion for his Oliver tractor and antique cars. He loved to worship God, read the Bible and sing songs about Heaven.
Rodney attended both God’s Missionary Church and the Oaklyn Independent Baptist Church.
Rodney was a devoted Christian, wonderful brother and beloved uncle. Surviving are his two siblings, Lynda Cragle and Dale Brosious; as well as his niece, Tiffany Cragle.
In addition to his parents, Rodney was predeceased by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends and family may call at the David W. Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, with a service immediately following.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Rodney’s memory to God’s Missionary Church, 900 Susquehanna Ave., or the Oaklyn Independent Baptist Church, 576 State Route 61, both of Sunbury.