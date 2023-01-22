Rodney D. “Bucky” Buck Jr., 49, of Allenwood, passed away at home Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Born Aug. 2, 1973, in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Rodney D. Buck Sr. and Hannah (King) Buck of Allenwood. He and his wife, the former Kayla M. Hollenbach have been together for over 21 years, having been married on Dec. 15, 2018.
He was a 1991 graduate of Warrior Run High School where he played baseball. Earlier in life he was active with Little League Baseball.
Bucky was employed at Muncy Homes for over 28 years. He loved doing farm work and construction in his free time. He was a loving and devoted father and always attended his children’s sports activities.
He was a social member of the Milton American Legion, enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool, and woodcutting.
Surviving besides his wife and his mother, both of Allenwood, are two sons, Raymond Hauck Jr. and Michael Buck; and a daughter, Elizabeth Buck and her companion Noah Weber, all of Allenwood; a brother, William Staggert and his wife Cindy of Allenwood; three sisters, Marsha Rood and her husband Gary of Tivoli, Linda Bradley of Williamsport, and Bonnie Robbins and her husband Carl of Turbotville, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death besides his father were three sisters, Mary Jean Hauck, Marie Reeser, and Sherry Blair; and a brother, Walter Staggert Jr.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Love Hill Farm, 478 Sunanday Lane, Allenwood, with Pastor Mike Deal of White Deer Valley Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will follow in the Allenwood Cemetery.
To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com