Rodney L. Inch, 66, of Winfield, entered eternal rest on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Rodney was born May 1, 1955, at Sunbury Community Hospital, a son of Janet (Hummel) Inch and the late Wilbur Inch.
He was a 1973 graduate of Selinsgrove High School. Early in life, he was employed for 26 years at Ritz-Kraft. Rodney retired on Dec. 31, 2021, from Giant Food Store where he was employed for 14 years.
Rodney enjoyed model car and truck collections, Eagles football, Phillies baseball, and all kinds of racing. He was also an avid Penn State fan.
He is survived by his mother, Janet Inch of Winfield; a daughter, Libby McCall of Mifflinburg; a son-in-law, Jeffrey McCall of North Carolina who was like a son to Rodney; one granddaughter, Samantha McCall of Mifflinburg; his beloved pets, a Sheltie dog Wally, a Poodle dog Heidi Ann, and his cat Tommy.
Rodney was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Inch.
Services will be held at the discretion of the family at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.