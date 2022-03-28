Rodney Pheasant, 56, of Sunbury, entered into rest Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Promedica, Sunbury.
He was born Dec. 15, 1965, in Lewistown, the son of Barbara Lefevre and the late Jack Pheasant. On Sept. 10, 2012, he married the former Melanie A. Vanatta, who survives. Together they shared 9 1/2 years of memories.
Rodney was a graduate of West Snyder High School.
He worked for United Plate Glass of Sunbury as an installer.
Rodney was a member of the American Legion, Northumberland, Rescue Hose Company, Sunbury, and the Hummels Wharf Fire Company.
He enjoyed camping and boating along the Susquehanna River.
He is survived by his wife, Melanie; his mother, Barbara; daughter, Katelyn Pheasant of Lewistown; grandson, Owen Rhoades; brother, Terry Pheasant; and sister, Angela Shearer.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Brad Pheasant.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
