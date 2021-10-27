Roger A. Mummey, 75, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, and his wife Evelyn “Cookie” Mummey, 66, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, both at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Roger was born Dec. 10, 1945, in Sunbury, a son of the late Nevin Mummey and Esther (Rudy) Mummey Propst. Cookie was born Feb. 8, 1955, in Bethlehem, a daughter of the late Russell Sr. and Evelyn (Dwinal) FaRannte. Together Roger and Cookie celebrated 28 years of marriage.
Roger had worked for Zartman Construction and was a member of the Turbot Township Fire Company. Cookie was a 1973 graduate of Freedom High School in Bethlehem, and had worked for Weis Markets. They both worked for Pizza Town in Milton and ran the kitchen for the Turbot Township Fire Company Bingo Hall in the South Gate Plaza, Milton.
They both enjoyed going to casinos and were extreme fans of Disney World. They loved spending time with their grandchildren, the bonds they had with them will be forever cherished.
They are survived by their children, Roger and daughter, Lori Kline of Tampa, Fla.; Cookie's two sons, Manny Rodrigues of Macungie, and Tony Rodrigues of Milton, and daughter Sabrina Rodrigues of Bloomsburg. Together nine grandchildren, Kearstin, Bobby, Ryan, Blake, Matthew, Jacob, Trey, Mason and Ariah. Roger's two brothers, Harry Mummey of Selinsgrove and Joseph Propst of Trevorton. Cookie's three brothers, Russell FaRannte Jr. of Freemansburg, Mickey FaRannte of Steel City and Jack FaRannte of Milton, and two sisters, Dolly Cope of Bethlehem and Carol Albee of Florida.
Roger was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Mummey; a brother, Edward Mummey; and two sisters, Sylvia Luther and Theresa Propst; and Cookie by a brother, Paul “Butch” Krug.
Friends and relatives will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where a memorial service celebrating them both will begin at 2 with the Pastor Mark Gittens officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Stjude.org.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.