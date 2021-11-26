Roger Allen Weller, 69, of Lewisburg, was called to his Heavenly home on Oct. 21, 2021, at his residence with family members by his side.
He was born Sept. 3, 1952, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Charles N. and Helen I. Weller.
He was a Milton Area Senior High School graduate and was a retired employee of Con-Agra Foods.
Roger attended Harvest Union County Church of Mifflinburg.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Surviving are his son, Tony Weller and wife Amy; granddaughters, Kari and Bekki and great-grandson, Wyatt Walls, of Lewisburg; two sisters, Bonnie Thomas of Lewisburg and Susan Dunkle of Middleburg; and two brothers, Thomas Weller of Troxelville and Richard Weller of Custer, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Barry in infancy, Charles Jr., Kenneth and Ronald; and a sister, Barbara Troutman.
At Roger's request, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg