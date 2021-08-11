Roger D. Damelio, 65, Millmont Aug 11, 2021 11 hrs ago Roger “Rocky” Dale Damelio, 65, of Millmont, entered into rest Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements will be announced by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg. Tags Dominick T. Adamo Funerals Arrangement Cremation Roger Dale Damelio Rest Residence Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries SNYDER, Jane Aug 11, 2021 BROUGHT, Joshua Jul 3, 1977 - Aug 9, 2021 GRAHAM, Van Aug 22, 1946 - Aug 10, 2021 Thomas, Anna Damelio, Roger "Rocky" BENNICK, Margaret Feb 16, 1930 - Aug 9, 2021 ERDLEY, Ernest Oct 24, 1938 - Aug 10, 2021 CROMLEY, Helen May 19, 1924 - Aug 11, 2021 HUNT, Mary C., 97, Sunbury TOPOLSKI, Colin G., 79, Sunbury Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints