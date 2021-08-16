Roger D. Damelio, 65, best known as Rocky, entered into peaceful rest at his residence on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, with his pocket beagle Abby by his side.
A Benefit Jam will be held in September in honor of Rocky called “Rock the Mountains” starting at 4 p.m. Sept. 18, with a rain date of Sept. 25, located at 239 Myrtle Lane, Millmont. Rocky’s benefit will offer a fish fry and Rocky’s famous seafood soup. We ask that you bring a covered dish. There will be a Chinese auction with some amazing items.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to help offset expenses. Please stop in or send to any Mifflinburg Bank & Trust Location, c/o: Roger Rocky Damelio Memorial Fund.
To share in Rocky’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.